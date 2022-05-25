HBK Investments L P Purchases 26,300 Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.40% of Big Sky Growth Partners worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 274,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 34,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,534. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

