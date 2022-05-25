HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GEEXU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEEXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.