HBK Investments L P Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,850 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.41% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 11,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

