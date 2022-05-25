HBK Investments L P Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,572 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.58% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,847,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRO remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,481. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.