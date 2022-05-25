HBK Investments L P Has $13.61 Million Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

HBK Investments L P grew its position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,516 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 762,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

