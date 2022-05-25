Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.79 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

