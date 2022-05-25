Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will report $150.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $113.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $609.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $614.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $688.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 497,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

