Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Tops $5.42 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $209,182.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $8,809.89 or 0.29699569 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00503247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars.

