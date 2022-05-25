H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.50. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 159,796 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.