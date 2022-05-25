GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,178.00

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $17,178.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,903,302 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

