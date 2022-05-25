GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

