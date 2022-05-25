GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 28,009 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,476 shares of company stock worth $5,707,226. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 11,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

