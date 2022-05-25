Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Shares Up 7%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

