Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 57,688 shares.The stock last traded at $150.53 and had previously closed at $146.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

