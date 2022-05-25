Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 0%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 167,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 100,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

