Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on June 30th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:GRIO opened at GBX 62.88 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.08. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.15 million and a P/E ratio of 51.88.
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
