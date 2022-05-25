Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on June 30th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GRIO opened at GBX 62.88 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.08. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.15 million and a P/E ratio of 51.88.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.