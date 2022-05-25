Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)
Featured Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.