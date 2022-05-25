Gravity Finance Reaches Market Cap of $527,921.47 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $527,921.47 and $293.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,200.40 or 0.47980879 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00500102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

