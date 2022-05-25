GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.0% annually over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GrafTech International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GrafTech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

