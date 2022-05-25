Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 593.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,503 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 415,090 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $9,988,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $9,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

