Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,090,000 after acquiring an additional 378,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.67 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.79.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

