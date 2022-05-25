Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

