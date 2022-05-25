Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1,124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,728 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $292,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,122 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,861,000 after purchasing an additional 959,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Cross Research lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

