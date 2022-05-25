Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,925.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

HWM opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

