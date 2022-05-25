Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,645 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $7,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of RL stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.