Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 34,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 81,473 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

