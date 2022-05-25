Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.20% of Gores Guggenheim worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 1,206,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,454. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.