Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 4,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,270,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Gogo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.