GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.06 Million

GoChain (GO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $14.06 million and $122,840.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,177,538,532 coins and its circulating supply is 1,177,538,539 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

