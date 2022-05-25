Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

