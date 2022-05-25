Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,440. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

