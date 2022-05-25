Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 11 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $40,671,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,231.35. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,316.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,438.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

