Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

