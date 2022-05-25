Glassman Wealth Services Has $78,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.52 and a 200-day moving average of $346.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $276.79 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

