Glassman Wealth Services Has $57,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

FISV stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

