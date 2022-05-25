Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moderna were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884,880 shares in the company, valued at $970,492,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,126 shares of company stock worth $41,324,474 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,403. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

