Glassman Wealth Services Buys 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $260.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.79 and a 200-day moving average of $298.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

