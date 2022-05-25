Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after buying an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,739,000 after purchasing an additional 499,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

