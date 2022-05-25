Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

LAND stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of -83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.61. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

