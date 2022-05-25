Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Purchases C$46,790.80 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,228.60.

Shares of TSE GVC opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

