GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $338.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $327.06 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.