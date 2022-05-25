GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VBK stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.17 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

