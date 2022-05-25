GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

