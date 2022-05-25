GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 106,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,412,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,529,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

