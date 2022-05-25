Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.02

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 34353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Several research analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

