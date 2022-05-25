Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $6.10 Average PT from Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSE GGB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

