Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Celanese worth $344,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.66. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

