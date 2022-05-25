Geode Capital Management LLC Has $383.11 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Seagate Technology worth $383,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

