Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Darden Restaurants worth $351,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

