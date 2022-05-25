Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

